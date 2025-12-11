Venezuelan Opposition Leader Emerges After Nobel Peace Prize Recognition

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado made her first public appearance in 11 months in Norway. Her return follows her daughter's acceptance of the Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf in a ceremony filled with anticipation.

Machado, who had been hiding since a brief detention in January after participating in protests in Caracas, missed the Nobel ceremony but expressed gratitude to those who risked their lives to facilitate her journey to Oslo.

Her daughter, Ana Corina Sosa, accepted the Nobel Peace Prize, voicing Machado's unwavering determination for a free Venezuela. Machado's return to Venezuela is anticipated to be soon, according to Sosa.

(With inputs from agencies.)