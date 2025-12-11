Left Menu

Nvidia Unveils Location Verification Tech for AI Chips

Nvidia has developed location verification software for its AI chips to prevent illegal exports to banned countries. The feature, tapping into GPUs' confidential computing capabilities, acts as a safeguard against smuggling and has potential geopolitical implications, especially concerning U.S.-China relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 07:04 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 07:04 IST
Nvidia has confirmed the development of location verification technology for its artificial intelligence chips, which could prevent their smuggling into countries with export bans. This feature, recently demonstrated and yet-to-be-released, would be an optional software for customers.

The software allows tracking of a chip's computing performance through communication delays with Nvidia servers, providing location data similar to other internet-based services. Nvidia plans to make this open-source, enabling external security research.

This move aims to address U.S. concerns over AI chip smuggling into China, amidst criminal cases involving smuggling rings. However, China's cybersecurity regulator has questioned Nvidia about potential security backdoors amid U.S.-China geopolitical tensions. Nvidia denies such vulnerabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

