China's Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges

The World Bank reported that China's economy grew by 5.2% in the third quarter of 2025, with a full-year growth estimate of 4.9%. Although persistent challenges remain, recent fiscal measures and stable global trade policies are expected to support future investment and exports.

Updated: 11-12-2025 06:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Bank announced on Thursday that China's economy demonstrated strong performance in the third quarter of 2025, achieving a year-to-date GDP growth of 5.2% compared to last year.

The lender's latest China Economic Update predicts an annual growth rate of 4.9% for 2025 and 4.4% for 2026. These forecasts consider ongoing economic challenges.

Despite persistent obstacles, recent fiscal interventions and a more stable global trade environment are anticipated to bolster investment and export activities, according to the report.

