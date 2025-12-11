China's Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges

The World Bank announced on Thursday that China's economy demonstrated strong performance in the third quarter of 2025, achieving a year-to-date GDP growth of 5.2% compared to last year.

The lender's latest China Economic Update predicts an annual growth rate of 4.9% for 2025 and 4.4% for 2026. These forecasts consider ongoing economic challenges.

Despite persistent obstacles, recent fiscal interventions and a more stable global trade environment are anticipated to bolster investment and export activities, according to the report.

