China's Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges
The World Bank reported that China's economy grew by 5.2% in the third quarter of 2025, with a full-year growth estimate of 4.9%. Although persistent challenges remain, recent fiscal measures and stable global trade policies are expected to support future investment and exports.
The World Bank announced on Thursday that China's economy demonstrated strong performance in the third quarter of 2025, achieving a year-to-date GDP growth of 5.2% compared to last year.
The lender's latest China Economic Update predicts an annual growth rate of 4.9% for 2025 and 4.4% for 2026. These forecasts consider ongoing economic challenges.
Despite persistent obstacles, recent fiscal interventions and a more stable global trade environment are anticipated to bolster investment and export activities, according to the report.
