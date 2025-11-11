Left Menu

Kaivalyadhama Honors Yoga Luminaries with Swami Kuvalyananda Awards 2025

Kaivalyadhama, a renowned yoga institute, celebrated outstanding contributions to yoga with the Swami Kuvalyananda Yoga Puruskar 2025. Dr. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Yogacharya Rambhau Khandwe, and Dr. Shirley Telles were honored for their leadership, practice, and scientific research, inspiring society to embrace yoga's values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lonavla (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:12 IST
Standing left to right, Sh. Subodh Tiwari, Dr. Shirley Telles, Sh. Suresh Prabhu, Hon'ble Sh. Ram Nath Kovind, Dr. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Yogacharya Rambhau Khandwe. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lonavla, Maharashtra: Kaivalyadhama, an esteemed yoga and scientific research institution, has announced the recipients of the Swami Kuvalyananda Yoga Puruskar 2025. The distinguished ceremony held at their Lonavla campus saw the presence of former President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, and former Union Minister, Shri Suresh Prabhu.

The annual awards celebrate unparalleled contributions to yoga across practice, education, public leadership, and research. This year's honorees included Dr. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, recognized for his yoga advocacy during his judicial leadership, as well as Yogacharya Rambhau Khandwe, honored for decades of preserving Ashtanga Yoga's purity at the grassroots level. Dr. Shirley Telles was acknowledged for her groundbreaking research in yoga therapy and neurophysiology.

Kaivalyadhama, founded in 1924, remains dedicated to merging ancient yogic traditions with modern science. Under Swami Kuvalayananda's legacy, the institution seeks to uphold yoga's integrity, dedication, and excellence, as echoed by the awardees' inspiring contributions to society.

