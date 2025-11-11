Kaivalyadhama Honors Yoga Luminaries with Swami Kuvalyananda Awards 2025

Lonavla, Maharashtra: Kaivalyadhama, an esteemed yoga and scientific research institution, has announced the recipients of the Swami Kuvalyananda Yoga Puruskar 2025. The distinguished ceremony held at their Lonavla campus saw the presence of former President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, and former Union Minister, Shri Suresh Prabhu.

The annual awards celebrate unparalleled contributions to yoga across practice, education, public leadership, and research. This year's honorees included Dr. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, recognized for his yoga advocacy during his judicial leadership, as well as Yogacharya Rambhau Khandwe, honored for decades of preserving Ashtanga Yoga's purity at the grassroots level. Dr. Shirley Telles was acknowledged for her groundbreaking research in yoga therapy and neurophysiology.

Kaivalyadhama, founded in 1924, remains dedicated to merging ancient yogic traditions with modern science. Under Swami Kuvalayananda's legacy, the institution seeks to uphold yoga's integrity, dedication, and excellence, as echoed by the awardees' inspiring contributions to society.