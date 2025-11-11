HT Media Narrows Loss: Digital and Print Drive Progress

HT Media Ltd saw its consolidated net loss shrink to Rs 4.34 crore in the September quarter, bolstered by robust performances in its print and digital divisions.

The company, which reported a Rs 6.33-crore net loss in the same quarter last year, experienced a 6.54% revenue increase, bringing it to Rs 451.5 crore.

Chairperson Shobhana Bhartia highlighted the annual and sequential growth in operating revenue and profitability, aided by the print sector's 7.23% revenue hike to Rs 358.38 crore, and a 9.7% boost in digital revenue to Rs 60.89 crore, despite an 8.15% drop in radio revenue.

