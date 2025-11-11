Left Menu

HT Media Narrows Loss: Digital and Print Drive Progress

HT Media Ltd reported a reduced consolidated net loss of Rs 4.34 crore for the September quarter, driven by improvements in its print and digital sectors. Revenues rose by 6.54% to Rs 451.5 crore, with specific growth in print and digital, despite a decline in the radio segment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:58 IST
HT Media Narrows Loss: Digital and Print Drive Progress
  • Country:
  • India

HT Media Ltd saw its consolidated net loss shrink to Rs 4.34 crore in the September quarter, bolstered by robust performances in its print and digital divisions.

The company, which reported a Rs 6.33-crore net loss in the same quarter last year, experienced a 6.54% revenue increase, bringing it to Rs 451.5 crore.

Chairperson Shobhana Bhartia highlighted the annual and sequential growth in operating revenue and profitability, aided by the print sector's 7.23% revenue hike to Rs 358.38 crore, and a 9.7% boost in digital revenue to Rs 60.89 crore, despite an 8.15% drop in radio revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CII and NITI Aayog Chart Course for India's Future Jobs

CII and NITI Aayog Chart Course for India's Future Jobs

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Slashes Wegovy Prices in India

Novo Nordisk Slashes Wegovy Prices in India

 Global
3
Transforming Agra's Water Supply: Yamuna River Initiative

Transforming Agra's Water Supply: Yamuna River Initiative

 India
4
Jinkushal Industries Secures Major Backhoe Loader Deal

Jinkushal Industries Secures Major Backhoe Loader Deal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025