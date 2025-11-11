HT Media Narrows Loss: Digital and Print Drive Progress
HT Media Ltd reported a reduced consolidated net loss of Rs 4.34 crore for the September quarter, driven by improvements in its print and digital sectors. Revenues rose by 6.54% to Rs 451.5 crore, with specific growth in print and digital, despite a decline in the radio segment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:58 IST
- Country:
- India
HT Media Ltd saw its consolidated net loss shrink to Rs 4.34 crore in the September quarter, bolstered by robust performances in its print and digital divisions.
The company, which reported a Rs 6.33-crore net loss in the same quarter last year, experienced a 6.54% revenue increase, bringing it to Rs 451.5 crore.
Chairperson Shobhana Bhartia highlighted the annual and sequential growth in operating revenue and profitability, aided by the print sector's 7.23% revenue hike to Rs 358.38 crore, and a 9.7% boost in digital revenue to Rs 60.89 crore, despite an 8.15% drop in radio revenue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement