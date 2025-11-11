Left Menu

Arundhati Bhattacharya: Embrace Change and Upskill

Arundhati Bhattacharya, Salesforce South Asia's CEO, discusses the inevitability of layoffs and emphasizes the importance of embracing change and acquiring new skills. Sharing her personal journey from SBI to Salesforce, she encourages resilience and adaptive learning in the face of market shifts.

Updated: 11-11-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:10 IST
Arundhati Bhattacharya: Embrace Change and Upskill
In a compelling narrative on business adaptability, Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO of Salesforce South Asia, highlighted the natural occurrence of layoffs in industries responding to market dynamics. She urged individuals to embrace learning new skills with enthusiasm, and not be discouraged by inevitable changes.

Reflecting on her journey, Bhattacharya shared how she took new career strides beyond her father's retirement age, underscoring that career evolution is possible at any stage. Her career saw a significant milestone in 2013 when she became the first woman to lead the State Bank of India in its long history, an achievement that shattered the glass ceiling.

Now heading Salesforce South Asia, Bhattacharya advocates for embracing change with resilience and believes India holds a unique advantage due to its people's adaptability. She points out that shifts in employment, whether layoffs or new hiring, are essential to adapting to market trends. Her advice: remain open to change and continuously upskill to stay relevant.

