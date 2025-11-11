Arundhati Bhattacharya: Embrace Change and Upskill

In a compelling narrative on business adaptability, Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO of Salesforce South Asia, highlighted the natural occurrence of layoffs in industries responding to market dynamics. She urged individuals to embrace learning new skills with enthusiasm, and not be discouraged by inevitable changes.

Reflecting on her journey, Bhattacharya shared how she took new career strides beyond her father's retirement age, underscoring that career evolution is possible at any stage. Her career saw a significant milestone in 2013 when she became the first woman to lead the State Bank of India in its long history, an achievement that shattered the glass ceiling.

Now heading Salesforce South Asia, Bhattacharya advocates for embracing change with resilience and believes India holds a unique advantage due to its people's adaptability. She points out that shifts in employment, whether layoffs or new hiring, are essential to adapting to market trends. Her advice: remain open to change and continuously upskill to stay relevant.