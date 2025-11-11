Urban Money Achieves Landmark Revenue Growth

Left Menu

Urban Money, a mortgage tech platform, has reported a 58% growth in revenue to Rs 714 crore in FY25, spurred by advances in mortgage origination and digital partnerships. The platform aims to surpass Rs 1,000 crore by FY26, leveraging extensive channel partnerships and a robust aggregation model.

Updated: 11-11-2025 18:20 IST
Urban Money, a prominent mortgage tech platform, witnessed a remarkable 58% surge in revenue, reaching Rs 714 crore in FY25. This significant growth is attributed to a robust increase in mortgage origination alongside seamless digital integrations with partner institutions.

The company, which recorded Rs 453 crore in revenue during the prior financial year, is now setting a higher benchmark, aiming to exceed Rs 1,000 crore by FY26. This target will be facilitated by the expansion of its aggregation-led lending model.

Urban Money's gross transaction value impressively climbed to Rs 47,500 crore, supported by over 1.5 lakh channel partners and collaborations with more than 95 banking and NBFC institutions. Co-Founder Amit Prakash Singh underlined the company's commitment to simplifying the home loan process through a transparent, tech-driven platform, which connects borrowers, advisors, and lenders.

