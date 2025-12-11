Australia Enforces World-First Social Media Ban for Under-16s

Australia has introduced a groundbreaking law banning social media access for users under 16, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese acknowledging the challenge of the rollout. The legislation, supported across political lines and backed by most parents, aims to safeguard young people despite initial disruptions.

The ban imposes strict measures on ten major platforms, including TikTok and Meta's Instagram, requiring them to bar underage users or face a fine of up to A$49.5 million. Initial hiccups in implementation were expected, with Albanese emphasizing that such significant changes take time.

The move has prompted reactions from around the globe, with some countries considering similar laws. However, platforms and experts have expressed concerns that it might drive teens to less regulated online spaces, questioning the long-term efficacy of the ban.

