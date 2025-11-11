Flight Cancellations Surge Amid FAA Mandated Cuts

Airlines have been forced to cancel nearly 1,200 flights on Tuesday, marking the fifth consecutive day of over 1,000 cancellations. This disruption comes as the government enforces mandatory flight reductions to tackle ongoing safety concerns.

Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered airlines to reduce daily flights by 4% at 40 major airports due to staffing issues plaguing air traffic control. The cutbacks increased to 6% on Tuesday, eventually reaching 8% Thursday and are expected to hit 10% by November 14.

These flight reductions occur amidst an ongoing record 42-day government shutdown, leading to discussions between airlines and the FAA over whether these cuts could be alleviated soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)