Crypto Shake-Up: Bitwise Pioneers U.S. Spot Solana ETF Amid SEC Shutdown

Bitwise Asset Management has launched the first U.S. spot Solana ETF during an SEC shutdown, prompting competitors to reassess strategies and highlighting the intense race to capture market advantage in crypto ETFs. The move saw high investor attraction and stirred significant market competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:30 IST
In a bold move, Bitwise Asset Management launched the first U.S. spot Solana ETF amid a government shutdown, causing a stir in the cryptocurrency market. The launch exploited regulatory loopholes, giving Bitwise a first-mover advantage and pushing competitors to rethink their strategies.

Industry insiders reveal that Bitwise's tactic to navigate the SEC's absence was instrumental in drawing significant investor interest, with the Solana Staking ETF accumulating $420 million in just its first week. Predictions suggest altcoin ETFs could attract $14 billion within six months, showcasing the stakes involved in this fast-evolving market.

While some firms like Grayscale followed Bitwise's lead, others remain cautious, concerned about potential regulatory backlash once the SEC resumes operations. This pivotal moment underscores the fierce competition among asset managers striving to secure market dominance in the burgeoning crypto ETF space.

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

