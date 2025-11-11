Crypto Shake-Up: Bitwise Pioneers U.S. Spot Solana ETF Amid SEC Shutdown

In a bold move, Bitwise Asset Management launched the first U.S. spot Solana ETF amid a government shutdown, causing a stir in the cryptocurrency market. The launch exploited regulatory loopholes, giving Bitwise a first-mover advantage and pushing competitors to rethink their strategies.

Industry insiders reveal that Bitwise's tactic to navigate the SEC's absence was instrumental in drawing significant investor interest, with the Solana Staking ETF accumulating $420 million in just its first week. Predictions suggest altcoin ETFs could attract $14 billion within six months, showcasing the stakes involved in this fast-evolving market.

While some firms like Grayscale followed Bitwise's lead, others remain cautious, concerned about potential regulatory backlash once the SEC resumes operations. This pivotal moment underscores the fierce competition among asset managers striving to secure market dominance in the burgeoning crypto ETF space.