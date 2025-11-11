Sebi and IEPFA Host 'Niveshak Shivir' to Reclaim Unclaimed Investor Assets

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) have joined forces to host a significant financial literacy event, 'Niveshak Shivir', held in Amritsar, Punjab. The camp aims to assist shareholders in reclaiming unpaid dividends and unclaimed shares, targeting a reduction in unclaimed investor assets.

The event marked the third edition of the outreach initiative, drawing participation from over 223 investors across Amritsar and its neighboring areas. In partnership with key market infrastructure institutions such as BSE, NSE, CDSL, and NSDL, as well as registrar and transfer agents like KFin Technologies, MUFG Intime India, and Bigshare Services, the camp offered end-to-end services for resolving claim-related issues.

Senior officials, including IEPFA CEO and Joint Secretary Anita Shah Akella, attended the event, which also saw the launch of an explainer video titled 'Understanding the Process of Claiming Unpaid Dividends through IEPFA', conceptualized by the CDSL Investor Protection Fund. Additional Shivir events are slated for other cities where substantial unclaimed investor assets exist.

