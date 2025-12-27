Left Menu

Amritsar Transformation: Holy City Decree Shifts Markets

The Punjab government has initiated the relocation of temporary kiosks and street vendors selling liquor, meat, eggs, and tobacco from Amritsar’s old walled city after its designation as a holy city. Concerns arise over trade impacts, with calls for proper rehabilitation to support affected businesses and workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 27-12-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 14:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has started moving temporary kiosks and street vendors dealing in liquor, meat, eggs, and tobacco away from Amritsar's old walled city. This action follows the declaration of Amritsar as a holy city, officials reported on Saturday.

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation identified approximately 150 temporary shops operating within the walled city during a recent survey. These establishments include meat shops and carts selling non-veg items, concentrated around spots like the Old Telephone Exchange and popular gates.

Concerns have emerged from local businesses, including fish traders and hoteliers, who fear economic fallout from these shifts. Stakeholders urge the government to focus on rehabilitation, emphasizing the potential impact on local economy and related industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

