Revolutionizing Pune's Commute: 1,000 Electric Buses Approved

The Centre has announced a significant decision to enhance Pune's public transportation network by approving the purchase of 1,000 electric buses under the PM E-DRIVE scheme, according to Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol.

This strategic move aims to strengthen the PMPML fleet, alleviate congestion, and curb vehicular pollution, as highlighted by BJP MP from Pune. Mohol emphasized the collaboration with Union Minister for Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy, who granted final approval for the proposal.

With Pune's rapid expansion, Mohol's persistent efforts, alongside key meetings with authorities, have played a pivotal role in this success. Emphasizing urban development, the focus remains on seamless integration with the city's metro expansion while prioritizing sustainable transport solutions.

