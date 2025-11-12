Left Menu

Hong Kong Stock Rally Amid U.S. Government Shutdown End

Hong Kong's share index hit a one-month high as hopes rose for the end of the U.S. government shutdown. Meanwhile, focus shifts towards U.S. and Chinese economic metrics, with attention on monetary policy. Mainland China shares fell while expectations for Fed rate cuts and Chinese economic data loomed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:02 IST
Hong Kong Stock Rally Amid U.S. Government Shutdown End
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong's benchmark share index surged to a one-month high on Wednesday, as optimism around the expected resolution of the prolonged U.S. government shutdown took center stage. Market participants are turning their focus back to economic fundamentals, even as mainland China shares faced declines.

Members of the House of Representatives returned to Washington after a 53-day hiatus, braving congested airports to cast pivotal votes intended to conclude the longest U.S. government shutdown. The Hang Seng Index reached 27,016.4 points during morning trades, marking its highest level since early October, though it settled at 26,863.26 by midday.

The mainland's Shanghai Composite index dropped by 0.23% with the CSI300 index experiencing a 0.43% decline. Financial experts anticipate modest Fed rate reductions, while China's central bank aims to maintain loose monetary policies to mitigate persisting economic challenges and weak domestic demand.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Roadside Incident Claims Farmer's Life

Tragic Roadside Incident Claims Farmer's Life

 India
2
Exit Polls Signal Triumphant Return for NDA in Bihar Elections

Exit Polls Signal Triumphant Return for NDA in Bihar Elections

 India
3
Adani Enterprises Embarks on Landmark Rs 24,930 Crore Rights Issue

Adani Enterprises Embarks on Landmark Rs 24,930 Crore Rights Issue

 India
4
Afghanistan's Deepening Crisis: A Nation on the Brink

Afghanistan's Deepening Crisis: A Nation on the Brink

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025