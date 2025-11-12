Sarveshwar Foods Reports Strong H1 Financial Performance in FY26
Sarveshwar Foods Limited posts robust financial results for H1 FY26, showcasing a notable 26.03% YoY increase in total income. Despite market challenges, the company achieved a 35.74% growth in net profit, emphasizing its commitment to sustainable growth and operational efficiency.
Sarveshwar Foods Limited, a leader in India's agro and organic FMCG market, has released its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2026. Notably, the company reported a significant year-over-year total income growth of 26.03%, reaching ₹637.85 crore for H1.
The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also grew by 8.47%, amounting to ₹35.79 crore, while the net profit soared by 35.74%, settling at ₹15.25 crore. Despite a slight decline in EBITDA margin by 91 basis points, the net profit margin increased by 18 basis points, reflecting the company's resilience in a challenging market.
Chairman Rohit Gupta highlighted Sarveshwar Foods' commitment to sustainable growth and operational efficiency amid market difficulties. He noted the successful monitoring of a rights issue, which has bolstered the company's production capabilities and market reach, further cementing its financial stability.
