Left Menu

Sarveshwar Foods Reports Strong H1 Financial Performance in FY26

Sarveshwar Foods Limited posts robust financial results for H1 FY26, showcasing a notable 26.03% YoY increase in total income. Despite market challenges, the company achieved a 35.74% growth in net profit, emphasizing its commitment to sustainable growth and operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) | Updated: 12-11-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 11:05 IST
Sarveshwar Foods Reports Strong H1 Financial Performance in FY26
Sarveshwar Foods Reports 36% Jump in Net Profit for H1 FY26. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sarveshwar Foods Limited, a leader in India's agro and organic FMCG market, has released its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2026. Notably, the company reported a significant year-over-year total income growth of 26.03%, reaching ₹637.85 crore for H1.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also grew by 8.47%, amounting to ₹35.79 crore, while the net profit soared by 35.74%, settling at ₹15.25 crore. Despite a slight decline in EBITDA margin by 91 basis points, the net profit margin increased by 18 basis points, reflecting the company's resilience in a challenging market.

Chairman Rohit Gupta highlighted Sarveshwar Foods' commitment to sustainable growth and operational efficiency amid market difficulties. He noted the successful monitoring of a rights issue, which has bolstered the company's production capabilities and market reach, further cementing its financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Family Pleads Innocence Amidst Delhi Blast Investigation

Family Pleads Innocence Amidst Delhi Blast Investigation

 India
2
Sheikh Hasina's Call for Democracy and Relations with India Amid Bangladesh Crisis

Sheikh Hasina's Call for Democracy and Relations with India Amid Bangladesh ...

 India
3
Mystery on the Highway: Unidentified Man Found Dead in Amethi

Mystery on the Highway: Unidentified Man Found Dead in Amethi

 India
4
Sun Yang's Relentless Pursuit: Racing Against Time and Records

Sun Yang's Relentless Pursuit: Racing Against Time and Records

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025