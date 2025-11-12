Left Menu

Urgent Call for Road Safety Reforms in Haryana

Haryana's Director General of Police, O P Singh, urged immediate government action to rectify accident-prone 'black spots' in the state, citing delays in engineering interventions. In his letter to central and state officials, Singh highlighted the need for timely measures to reduce road fatalities and improve public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-11-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 11:43 IST
Urgent Call for Road Safety Reforms in Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an urgent appeal to enhance road safety, Haryana's Director General of Police, O P Singh, has urged both central and state governments to promptly address identified accident-prone locations throughout the state. This call to action was outlined in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Addressing government officials, Singh highlighted findings from a joint analysis by the Haryana Police and the transport department. The study identified several 'black spots' where five or more accidents have occurred in quick succession. Although 223 out of 474 such sites have been rectified, 251 remain pending improvements.

Singh emphasized that addressing these locations with timely engineering measures such as road repairs and improved lighting could significantly reduce frequent accidents and save lives. He outlined road safety not as just a policing issue but a multi-departmental effort, involving engineering improvements and data-driven interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Demand for Electricity Sparks Global Energy Shift

Rising Demand for Electricity Sparks Global Energy Shift

 France
2
Australia's High Court Blocks Russian Embassy on Security Grounds

Australia's High Court Blocks Russian Embassy on Security Grounds

 Global
3
NIA Launches In-Depth Probe into Delhi Car Blast Linked to Terror Network

NIA Launches In-Depth Probe into Delhi Car Blast Linked to Terror Network

 India
4
ESSS 2026: Fostering Innovation, Collaboration, and Dependability in Embedded Systems

ESSS 2026: Fostering Innovation, Collaboration, and Dependability in Embedde...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025