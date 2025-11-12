Urgent Call for Road Safety Reforms in Haryana

In an urgent appeal to enhance road safety, Haryana's Director General of Police, O P Singh, has urged both central and state governments to promptly address identified accident-prone locations throughout the state. This call to action was outlined in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Addressing government officials, Singh highlighted findings from a joint analysis by the Haryana Police and the transport department. The study identified several 'black spots' where five or more accidents have occurred in quick succession. Although 223 out of 474 such sites have been rectified, 251 remain pending improvements.

Singh emphasized that addressing these locations with timely engineering measures such as road repairs and improved lighting could significantly reduce frequent accidents and save lives. He outlined road safety not as just a policing issue but a multi-departmental effort, involving engineering improvements and data-driven interventions.

