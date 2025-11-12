Sweden's Economic Rebound: Light at the End of the Tunnel
Sweden's economy is showing signs of recovery with increased consumer spending and positive business sentiment, despite previous sluggish growth. The Finance Minister highlights improved GDP growth but cautions about persistent inflation. The government anticipates further growth, with a focus on boosting the economy before the upcoming general election.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 13:29 IST
Sweden's economy is recovering, as Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson announced optimistic developments following a period of stagnant growth.
Recent rate cuts have sparked consumer spending, and both the industry and household sectors show a positive outlook. Although economic growth remains cautious, there's evident improvement compared to previous quarters.
The government's expansive budget aims to maintain this upward trend, preparing for a general election. While GDP is projected to grow, concerns over inflation linger, with current figures slightly above the central bank's target.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany's Inflation Eases to 2.3% in October
India's Economic Surge: Q2 GDP Growth Fueled by Private Consumption and Investment
Central Bank's Balancing Act: China's Economic Challenges
South Africa’s Inflation Shift: Short-Term Sacrifices, Long-Term Gains, Says IMF Study
US fourth-quarter GDP could be negative if shutdown drags on, White House economic adviser says