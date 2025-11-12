Sweden's Economic Rebound: Light at the End of the Tunnel

Sweden's economy is recovering, as Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson announced optimistic developments following a period of stagnant growth.

Recent rate cuts have sparked consumer spending, and both the industry and household sectors show a positive outlook. Although economic growth remains cautious, there's evident improvement compared to previous quarters.

The government's expansive budget aims to maintain this upward trend, preparing for a general election. While GDP is projected to grow, concerns over inflation linger, with current figures slightly above the central bank's target.