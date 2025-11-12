Left Menu

Hong Kong Shares Soar Amid U.S. Government Shutdown Resolution

Hong Kong's share index hit a one-month high as optimism rose with the possible end of the U.S. government shutdown. Meanwhile, Chinese shares fell slightly as the central bank showed limited interest in further monetary easing. Investors now focus on U.S. monetary policy and upcoming Chinese economic data.

Hong Kong's stock market surged to its highest level in over a month following news that a resolution to the prolonged U.S. government shutdown was in sight, prompting investors to refocus on economic fundamentals.

While optimism buoyed Hong Kong shares, mainland China's stock market experienced some losses. The central bank in China expressed minimal interest in immediate monetary easing, influencing investor sentiment towards the region's economic outlook.

As U.S. House members reconvened in Washington, economic forecasts suggest limited inflation increase during the shutdown. Analysts anticipate a modest 25-basis-point Federal Reserve rate reduction in December, with a slower pace of cuts expected next year.

