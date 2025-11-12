Left Menu

Welspun Living's Profits Plunge Amid Global Tariff Turbulence

Welspun Living Ltd reported a sharp 93% decline in net profits for Q2 due to global tariff issues impacting exports. The company's revenue dropped significantly, especially in textiles and flooring. Despite challenges, the group remains optimistic about future growth, bolstered by India's macro trends and trade agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 14:25 IST
Welspun Living's Profits Plunge Amid Global Tariff Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a challenging fiscal quarter, Welspun Living Ltd experienced a dramatic 93% fall in net profit for the second quarter, ending September 30, tallying up to Rs 14.86 crore amidst turbulent global tariff conditions.

This decline was stark compared to the Rs 202.4 crore net profit diagnosed in the same period last year. The textile giant's consolidated revenue also saw a decrease, landing at Rs 2,440.91 crore as opposed to Rs 2,873.09 crore from a year ago.

Amid these financial tremors, Chairman BK Goenka maintains confidence, citing India's burgeoning macro environment and strategic progress in trade agreements as potential levers for recovery. The company concurrently disclosed executive changes set for the new fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Crackdown: Five Arrested for Online Content Linked to Delhi Blast

Assam Crackdown: Five Arrested for Online Content Linked to Delhi Blast

 India
2
IRB Infrastructure Developers Reports 41% Profit Surge in Q2

IRB Infrastructure Developers Reports 41% Profit Surge in Q2

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh's Massive Housing Initiative: A New Home for Three Lakh Families

Andhra Pradesh's Massive Housing Initiative: A New Home for Three Lakh Famil...

 India
4
Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice: PM Modi after meeting Red Fort blast victims at LNJP Hospital.

Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice: PM Modi after meetin...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025