Ashok Leyland Drives to Profit Growth with Strong Q2 Performance

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland reports a 7% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 820 crore for Q2, driven by robust sales and growth across segments. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 12,577 crore. The company recommended an interim dividend due to its fiscal growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 14:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ashok Leyland, a prominent commercial vehicle manufacturer, recorded a 7% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 820 crore for the second quarter ending September 30. This growth is attributed to strong sales across various business divisions.

Compared to last year's second-quarter net profit of Rs 767 crore, the Hinduja Group's flagship company saw a marked improvement. Consolidated revenue from operations also increased, reaching Rs 12,577 crore, up from Rs 11,142 crore in the same period last year, according to the company's regulatory filing.

The board of Ashok Leyland has proposed an interim dividend of Re 1 per share, reflecting the company's ongoing fiscal improvements and positive outlook. Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja emphasized the company's expanding international strategy, particularly in the Middle East, Africa, and SAARC regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

