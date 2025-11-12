Left Menu

iCodex and VEC Forge Rs 75 Crore Government Project Partnership

iCodex Publishing Solutions partners with VEC Consultancy LLP for Rs 75 crore public sector projects. iCodex will execute projects, while VEC manages coordination and compliance. This alliance is expected to boost iCodex's presence in government ventures, generating Rs 60 crore revenue and Rs 3 crore profit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

iCodex Publishing Solutions has announced a strategic partnership with VEC Consultancy LLP aimed at executing government projects valued at approximately Rs 75 crore. This collaboration includes initiatives from Bharat Electronics Limited and ITI Limited.

According to a statement released by the company, iCodex will serve as the exclusive strategic partner responsible for hardware and software deployment, manpower, and vendor management for these public sector enterprise projects. VEC Consultancy LLP will handle coordination, compliance, and quality control activities.

The collaboration is set to enhance iCodex's business standing in government projects, with an anticipated revenue influx of Rs 60 crore and a Rs 3 crore profit. The partnership is ongoing until project completion or mutual termination, and it is expected to leverage iCodex's IT-enabled services for sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

