IRB Infrastructure Developers Reports 41% Profit Surge in Q2

IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a 41% increase in net profit to Rs 141 crore for the September quarter, with total income rising to Rs 1,800 crore. The company declared a 7% interim dividend and highlighted toll revenue growth and asset sales aligning with its B.E.S.T. strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:13 IST
IRB Infrastructure Developers announced a significant 41% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 141 crore for the September quarter, compared to Rs 100 crore in the same period last year.

The company's total income climbed to Rs 1,800 crore, up from Rs 1,752 crore, as per their regulatory filing. An interim dividend of 7% was declared following the board meeting on Wednesday.

Chairman Virendra D Mhaiskar emphasized strong toll revenue growth amid challenging weather conditions, crediting the company's B.E.S.T. strategy. The quarter also saw an 11% rise in toll revenue and the successful sale of three assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

