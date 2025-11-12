IRB Infrastructure Developers Reports 41% Profit Surge in Q2

IRB Infrastructure Developers announced a significant 41% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 141 crore for the September quarter, compared to Rs 100 crore in the same period last year.

The company's total income climbed to Rs 1,800 crore, up from Rs 1,752 crore, as per their regulatory filing. An interim dividend of 7% was declared following the board meeting on Wednesday.

Chairman Virendra D Mhaiskar emphasized strong toll revenue growth amid challenging weather conditions, crediting the company's B.E.S.T. strategy. The quarter also saw an 11% rise in toll revenue and the successful sale of three assets.

