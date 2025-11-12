Left Menu

Natco Pharma Secures Significant Stake in Adcock Ingram: A Strategic Leap Forward

Natco Pharma has acquired a 35.75% stake in South Africa-based Adcock Ingram Holdings for approximately USD 226 million. Adcock Ingram, known for popular brands like Panado and Myprodol, has delisted from the JSE. This acquisition enhances Natco's market presence in Africa and aligns with its global growth strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 16:37 IST
In a groundbreaking move, Natco Pharma announced the completion of its acquisition of a 35.75% stake in Adcock Ingram Holdings, a revered name in the South African pharmaceutical industry.

Adcock Ingram, now delisted from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange as of November 11, 2025, adds a rich legacy of over 135 years to Natco's expanding global portfolio.

This USD 226 million deal signifies Natco Pharma's strategic expansion into the African market, promising to enhance healthcare solutions while maintaining Adcock's esteemed industry legacy.

