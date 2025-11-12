Natco Pharma Secures Significant Stake in Adcock Ingram: A Strategic Leap Forward

In a groundbreaking move, Natco Pharma announced the completion of its acquisition of a 35.75% stake in Adcock Ingram Holdings, a revered name in the South African pharmaceutical industry.

Adcock Ingram, now delisted from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange as of November 11, 2025, adds a rich legacy of over 135 years to Natco's expanding global portfolio.

This USD 226 million deal signifies Natco Pharma's strategic expansion into the African market, promising to enhance healthcare solutions while maintaining Adcock's esteemed industry legacy.