India's Quality Revolution: Redefining 'Made in India'

India is undergoing a manufacturing transformation by adopting the Quality Control Orders under the Bureau of Indian Standards. This initiative aims to enhance the 'Made in India' brand, ensuring product safety and competitiveness in global markets, benefiting both consumers and manufacturers through improved standards and trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:43 IST
India's Manufacturing Sector Strengthens Its Global Edge with BIS-Backed 'Made in India' Quality Framework. Image Credit: ANI
India's manufacturing sector is undergoing a significant shift as industries nationwide align with the Bureau of Indian Standards' Quality Control Orders (QCOs). This initiative is crucial in transforming the 'Made in India' brand from merely a mark of origin to a symbol of safety, performance, and global competitiveness.

The QCOs cover an array of product categories such as electronics, industrial machinery, food service equipment, and consumer goods, setting uniform, certified benchmarks across industries. This move not only secures consumer interests but also readies Indian products for international competition. During the 75th anniversary of SGS in India, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the importance of trust in quality certification, encouraging industry collaboration to support MSMEs in meeting global standards.

The QCO initiative offers numerous advantages: consumers benefit from safer, reliable, and transparent products; manufacturers gain export-readiness and protection from low-quality imports, improve brand reputation, and attract better investment; and the industry benefits from sustainable production systems, technical support for MSMEs, and broader market access. This drive, led by BIS, is set to uplift India's industrial self-reliance and convey to the world its commitment to quality production at scale.

