Left Menu

EFC (I) Ltd Records 55% Profit Surge Amid Expanding Ventures

EFC (I) Ltd witnessed a 55% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 56.71 crore in the September quarter. The Pune-based co-working company, which offers managed office spaces and furniture services, reports rapid growth and plans to launch 'EFC Retail Spaces' by 2026 while securing key partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:06 IST
EFC (I) Ltd Records 55% Profit Surge Amid Expanding Ventures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Co-working firm EFC (I) Ltd has reported a significant 55% rise in its consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 56.71 crore for the September quarter, driven by increased revenue.

In comparison, the company's net profit was Rs 36.56 crore during the same period last year. Total income jumped to Rs 256.81 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 171.08 crore a year ago, according to regulatory documents.

Chairman & Managing Director Umesh Sahay highlighted robust growth in all sectors, introducing new initiatives including the OpCo-PropCo model and 'EFC Retail Spaces'. Additionally, the company secured a new Passport Seva Kendra in Pune and vendor registrations with top MNCs.

TRENDING

1
Starmer Defends BBC Amidst Crisis and Legal Threats

Starmer Defends BBC Amidst Crisis and Legal Threats

 Global
2
Securely Sealed: Bihar's Electoral Verdict Awaits

Securely Sealed: Bihar's Electoral Verdict Awaits

 India
3
Teacher's Premises Searched in Al Qaeda Probe: Maharashtra ATS Expands Investigation

Teacher's Premises Searched in Al Qaeda Probe: Maharashtra ATS Expands Inves...

 India
4
Supreme Court's Call for Contempt Prevention Guidelines

Supreme Court's Call for Contempt Prevention Guidelines

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025