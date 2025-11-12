EFC (I) Ltd Records 55% Profit Surge Amid Expanding Ventures

Co-working firm EFC (I) Ltd has reported a significant 55% rise in its consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 56.71 crore for the September quarter, driven by increased revenue.

In comparison, the company's net profit was Rs 36.56 crore during the same period last year. Total income jumped to Rs 256.81 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 171.08 crore a year ago, according to regulatory documents.

Chairman & Managing Director Umesh Sahay highlighted robust growth in all sectors, introducing new initiatives including the OpCo-PropCo model and 'EFC Retail Spaces'. Additionally, the company secured a new Passport Seva Kendra in Pune and vendor registrations with top MNCs.