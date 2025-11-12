Trade Tensions: Afghan-Pak Border Closure Sparks Economic Strife

The Afghan-Pakistan border points have been closed for nearly a month, causing significant disruptions to bilateral trade. Traders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are urging the federal government to address the financial losses incurred by businesses and the national exchequer.

Leaders at a press conference highlighted the plight of thousands of laborers rendered jobless, blaming the delay on clashes between the two nations. Despite an agreed ceasefire, talks have failed to reopen the crucial trade routes.

The halt in trade has led to stranded trucks loaded with perishable goods and significant financial losses. As Afghanistan suspends trade with Pakistan, the situation has become critical for regional economies and thousands relying on this trade for livelihood.

(With inputs from agencies.)