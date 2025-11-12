Left Menu

Trade Tensions: Afghan-Pak Border Closure Sparks Economic Strife

The closure of the Afghanistan-Pakistan border has led to severe economic disruptions, with traders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa urging the government to reopen the points. Thousands face joblessness, while both countries face financial losses due to the halted supply of goods and stranded commercial trucks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:12 IST
Trade Tensions: Afghan-Pak Border Closure Sparks Economic Strife
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Afghan-Pakistan border points have been closed for nearly a month, causing significant disruptions to bilateral trade. Traders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are urging the federal government to address the financial losses incurred by businesses and the national exchequer.

Leaders at a press conference highlighted the plight of thousands of laborers rendered jobless, blaming the delay on clashes between the two nations. Despite an agreed ceasefire, talks have failed to reopen the crucial trade routes.

The halt in trade has led to stranded trucks loaded with perishable goods and significant financial losses. As Afghanistan suspends trade with Pakistan, the situation has become critical for regional economies and thousands relying on this trade for livelihood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starmer Defends BBC Amidst Crisis and Legal Threats

Starmer Defends BBC Amidst Crisis and Legal Threats

 Global
2
Securely Sealed: Bihar's Electoral Verdict Awaits

Securely Sealed: Bihar's Electoral Verdict Awaits

 India
3
Teacher's Premises Searched in Al Qaeda Probe: Maharashtra ATS Expands Investigation

Teacher's Premises Searched in Al Qaeda Probe: Maharashtra ATS Expands Inves...

 India
4
Supreme Court's Call for Contempt Prevention Guidelines

Supreme Court's Call for Contempt Prevention Guidelines

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025