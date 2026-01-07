Tragic End: Policeman Abducted and Murdered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A policeman in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has been found dead, a day after being abducted by unknown assailants from the Bannu district. The tragic incident has prompted a search operation by local police to apprehend those responsible.

The officer, kidnapped from within the jurisdiction of Domel Police Station, was found with bullet wounds, and his body has been transported to a nearby hospital for official procedures. This brutal crime has caused unrest in the community, as the investigation pushes forward.

Family sources have revealed that the slain officer was previously threatened by militants, urging him to resign from his position—warnings he chose to ignore. Police efforts are focused on identifying and arresting the culprits behind this heinous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)