Left Menu

Tragic End: Policeman Abducted and Murdered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A policeman in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, was abducted and murdered by unknown assailants after being warned by militants to leave his job. His body was discovered in the Bannu district, prompting a police operation to find those responsible. Investigations into the case are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 07-01-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:58 IST
Tragic End: Policeman Abducted and Murdered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A policeman in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has been found dead, a day after being abducted by unknown assailants from the Bannu district. The tragic incident has prompted a search operation by local police to apprehend those responsible.

The officer, kidnapped from within the jurisdiction of Domel Police Station, was found with bullet wounds, and his body has been transported to a nearby hospital for official procedures. This brutal crime has caused unrest in the community, as the investigation pushes forward.

Family sources have revealed that the slain officer was previously threatened by militants, urging him to resign from his position—warnings he chose to ignore. Police efforts are focused on identifying and arresting the culprits behind this heinous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Orders Congress, AAP to Remove Defamatory Posts Linking BJP Leader to Murder

Delhi High Court Orders Congress, AAP to Remove Defamatory Posts Linking BJP...

 India
2
South-South Dialogue: Yemeni Separatists Initiate Talks in Riyadh

South-South Dialogue: Yemeni Separatists Initiate Talks in Riyadh

 United Arab Emirates
3
Controversy Surrounds US Military Involvement in Venezuela

Controversy Surrounds US Military Involvement in Venezuela

 India
4
Diplomatic Plea for Repatriation of Indian Child in Germany

Diplomatic Plea for Repatriation of Indian Child in Germany

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026