Mindteck Shows Steady Growth Amid Leadership Changes in Q2 2026
Mindteck (India) Limited reported its Q2 2026 financial results, showcasing stable revenue and a rise in net profit. The company experienced leadership transitions, yet maintained strong growth focus and operational efficiency. Strategic initiatives supported profitability and resilience, setting Mindteck on a path towards long-term success.
Mindteck (India) Limited, a prominent player in the engineering and technology solutions sector, has released its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025. The company reported consolidated revenue of Rs. 101.63 crore, with a net profit of Rs. 7.56 crore, reflecting solid performance despite fluctuating figures compared to prior periods.
Year-to-date figures highlight Mindteck's steady growth trajectory, with a 16.9% increase in profit over the same six-month period last year, although revenue slightly declined. The company navigated leadership transitions, including changes in CEO and CSO positions, with a robust transition plan to maintain operational continuity and strategic direction.
Chairman Yusuf Lanewala emphasized Mindteck's commitment to improving profitability through cost reduction, efficiency enhancements, and expanding high-margin revenue streams. These strategic moves have robustly positioned Mindteck for future profitability and resilient growth, reinforcing its leadership and setting a strong forward-looking strategy.
