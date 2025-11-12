Left Menu

Insecticides (India) Ltd Navigates Financial Challenges Amidst Adverse Conditions

Insecticides (India) Ltd reported a 3.73% decline in net profit to Rs 59.10 crore in the September quarter due to increased expenses. Despite challenging weather, the company saw sales growth and maintained profitability. Moving forward, IIL is optimistic about favorable rabi sowing and stable input prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:31 IST
Insecticides (India) Ltd Navigates Financial Challenges Amidst Adverse Conditions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Agro-chemical firm Insecticides (India) Ltd (IIL) witnessed a 3.73% drop in consolidated net profit, tallying Rs 59.10 crore for the September quarter due to heightened expenses. This contrasts with the Rs 61.39 crore profit in the same period last year, as per a regulatory report.

While total income ascended to Rs 640.20 crore during July to September of the 2025-26 fiscal, up from Rs 628.14 crore last year, the firm's expenses surged to Rs 561.70 crore compared to Rs 545.86 crore previously.

IIL's Managing Director, Rajesh Kumar Aggarwal, attributed the company's resilience in sales growth and sustained profitability to navigating the adverse weather impact and optimistic future outlook bolstered by favorable rabi sowing conditions and stable input pricing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress vs RSS: Singh's Sharp Rebuke Over Hinduism Allegory

Congress vs RSS: Singh's Sharp Rebuke Over Hinduism Allegory

 India
2
NDA's Predicted Victory in Bihar: Exit Polls Give Edge Over Mahagathbandhan

NDA's Predicted Victory in Bihar: Exit Polls Give Edge Over Mahagathbandhan

 India
3
Heartfelt Decisions in Football Nationality Choices

Heartfelt Decisions in Football Nationality Choices

 Germany
4
Delhi Blast Sparks Debate on Educated Extremists: Assam CM Weighs In

Delhi Blast Sparks Debate on Educated Extremists: Assam CM Weighs In

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025