Insecticides (India) Ltd Navigates Financial Challenges Amidst Adverse Conditions
Insecticides (India) Ltd reported a 3.73% decline in net profit to Rs 59.10 crore in the September quarter due to increased expenses. Despite challenging weather, the company saw sales growth and maintained profitability. Moving forward, IIL is optimistic about favorable rabi sowing and stable input prices.
- Country:
- India
Agro-chemical firm Insecticides (India) Ltd (IIL) witnessed a 3.73% drop in consolidated net profit, tallying Rs 59.10 crore for the September quarter due to heightened expenses. This contrasts with the Rs 61.39 crore profit in the same period last year, as per a regulatory report.
While total income ascended to Rs 640.20 crore during July to September of the 2025-26 fiscal, up from Rs 628.14 crore last year, the firm's expenses surged to Rs 561.70 crore compared to Rs 545.86 crore previously.
IIL's Managing Director, Rajesh Kumar Aggarwal, attributed the company's resilience in sales growth and sustained profitability to navigating the adverse weather impact and optimistic future outlook bolstered by favorable rabi sowing conditions and stable input pricing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Keystone Realtors Faces Profit Plummet Amidst Declining Income
(Eds: Tweaking the alert) IT department and, court have noted that RSS is body of individuals, and exempted it from income tax: Mohan Bhagwat.
Income Tax department said, court said this is body of individual, and we were exempted from IT: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
UGRO Capital Reports Strong Q3 Growth Amid Rising Income
Police Personnel in Tax Return Turmoil: Buldhana's Income Tax Dilemma