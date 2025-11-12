Insecticides (India) Ltd Navigates Financial Challenges Amidst Adverse Conditions

Agro-chemical firm Insecticides (India) Ltd (IIL) witnessed a 3.73% drop in consolidated net profit, tallying Rs 59.10 crore for the September quarter due to heightened expenses. This contrasts with the Rs 61.39 crore profit in the same period last year, as per a regulatory report.

While total income ascended to Rs 640.20 crore during July to September of the 2025-26 fiscal, up from Rs 628.14 crore last year, the firm's expenses surged to Rs 561.70 crore compared to Rs 545.86 crore previously.

IIL's Managing Director, Rajesh Kumar Aggarwal, attributed the company's resilience in sales growth and sustained profitability to navigating the adverse weather impact and optimistic future outlook bolstered by favorable rabi sowing conditions and stable input pricing.

