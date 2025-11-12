Bomb Threat Disrupts Air India Express Flight to Varanasi

An Air India Express flight carrying over 170 passengers was threatened with a bomb alert on Wednesday, disrupting its journey from Mumbai to Varanasi. According to sources, the plane landed safely, and no injuries were reported.

The airline confirmed that the Government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was immediately informed, which led to swift security measures. All passengers were safely disembarked following the aircraft's landing at Varanasi airport at around 4 pm.

While the specific details about the plane and the number of passengers were undisclosed by the airline, information from a flight tracking website identified the flight as IX1023. The aircraft will resume operations post the completion of mandatory security checks.

