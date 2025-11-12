Left Menu

Bomb Threat Disrupts Air India Express Flight to Varanasi

An Air India Express flight from Mumbai to Varanasi, with over 170 passengers onboard, received a bomb threat. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers were disembarked. Security protocols were followed, and the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was alerted. Security checks are underway before the plane is cleared for operations.

Updated: 12-11-2025 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India Express flight carrying over 170 passengers was threatened with a bomb alert on Wednesday, disrupting its journey from Mumbai to Varanasi. According to sources, the plane landed safely, and no injuries were reported.

The airline confirmed that the Government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was immediately informed, which led to swift security measures. All passengers were safely disembarked following the aircraft's landing at Varanasi airport at around 4 pm.

While the specific details about the plane and the number of passengers were undisclosed by the airline, information from a flight tracking website identified the flight as IX1023. The aircraft will resume operations post the completion of mandatory security checks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

