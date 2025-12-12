Voter Deletions in Bengal: Bhabanipur-Nandigram Saga Unfolds
The Bhabanipur and Nandigram constituencies in West Bengal, led by Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari respectively, show significant voter deletions. Bhabanipur recorded 44,787 deletions, while Nandigram saw 10,599. The Election Commission's figures post enumeration forms submission reflect wider variations across the state, sparking political debates.
- Country:
- India
The Bhabanipur constituency, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has witnessed notable voter deletions in West Bengal, according to data released by the Election Commission. Bhabanipur logged 44,787 deletions, marking a dramatic increase compared to Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram, which saw 10,599 removals.
The figures follow the end of the Special Intensive Revision process, exposing striking disparities across West Bengal. Despite the spotlight on Bhabanipur, Chowringhee recorded the highest deletions at 74,553. This disclosure has sparked political tensions, with both TMC and BJP representatives scrutinizing the implications of the deletions ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.
The emergence of deletion patterns, particularly in politically charged constituencies like Bhabanipur and Nandigram, is likely to ignite further debate between TMC and BJP. As discussions intensify, the release of the draft electoral rolls next week will be closely monitored for any emerging political ramifications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Heat Rises: Mamata Banerjee and RJD Unite Against BJP's Electoral Moves
Political Storm Brews: Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Challenges Mamata Banerjee
Election Commission Boosts Transparency with Special Roll Observers
BLOs in West Bengal Demand Fair Treatment from Election Commission
Political Tensions Rise as BJP MLA Criticizes Mamata Banerjee