Voter Deletions in Bengal: Bhabanipur-Nandigram Saga Unfolds

The Bhabanipur constituency, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has witnessed notable voter deletions in West Bengal, according to data released by the Election Commission. Bhabanipur logged 44,787 deletions, marking a dramatic increase compared to Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram, which saw 10,599 removals.

The figures follow the end of the Special Intensive Revision process, exposing striking disparities across West Bengal. Despite the spotlight on Bhabanipur, Chowringhee recorded the highest deletions at 74,553. This disclosure has sparked political tensions, with both TMC and BJP representatives scrutinizing the implications of the deletions ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The emergence of deletion patterns, particularly in politically charged constituencies like Bhabanipur and Nandigram, is likely to ignite further debate between TMC and BJP. As discussions intensify, the release of the draft electoral rolls next week will be closely monitored for any emerging political ramifications.

