Businessman Duped in Fake Gas Bill Scam

A 72-year-old businessman from Powai fell victim to a fraudulent gas bill scam, losing Rs 8.87 lakh. He received a message threatening gas disconnection and was tricked into downloading a file to pay. Subsequently, funds were illicitly transferred from his bank accounts. Police are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A resident businessman, aged 72, in Powai was swindled out of Rs 8.87 lakh via a gas bill scam, authorities reported on Friday.

The victim received a threatening text indicating an impending disconnection of his Mahanagar Gas service unless an unpaid bill was settled promptly. Upon contacting the number provided, fraudsters instructed him to download a file to conduct the payment.

Despite the download, the transaction failed, but soon after, bank alerts informed him that funds were covertly siphoned from three different accounts. Police have registered a cheating case and launched a formal investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

