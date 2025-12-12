Businessman Duped in Fake Gas Bill Scam

A resident businessman, aged 72, in Powai was swindled out of Rs 8.87 lakh via a gas bill scam, authorities reported on Friday.

The victim received a threatening text indicating an impending disconnection of his Mahanagar Gas service unless an unpaid bill was settled promptly. Upon contacting the number provided, fraudsters instructed him to download a file to conduct the payment.

Despite the download, the transaction failed, but soon after, bank alerts informed him that funds were covertly siphoned from three different accounts. Police have registered a cheating case and launched a formal investigation.

