Edible Oil Overhaul: New Protocols to Boost Industry Transparency
The Union food ministry introduces the amended VOPPA 2025, enforcing new norms in vegetable oil production across India. Workshops will educate stakeholders on compliance via the VOPPA portal, essential for monthly data submissions. Non-compliance will result in penalties, with the initiative aiming to enhance industry transparency and national food security.
The Union food ministry is set to revolutionize India's vegetable oil industry with the implementation of new norms under the amended VOPPA 2025 order. To facilitate compliance, a series of capacity-building workshops will be conducted in major cities housing significant edible oil processing units.
The inaugural workshop takes place at the Soybean Oil Processors Association Auditorium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on November 15, 2025. The event will include interactive demonstrations about registration through the National Single Window System and the VOPPA portal, offering practical guidance to industry stakeholders.
VOPPA 2025 mandates that all edible oil producers register on the VOPPA portal and submit monthly returns. Failure to comply will result in penalties. The reforms aim to enhance industry transparency, improve data accuracy, and support national food security strategies.
