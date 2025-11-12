Data Patterns Sees Profits Soar by 62% in Q2 2025
Data Patterns (India) Ltd, based in Chennai, reported a significant profit increase for the July-September 2025 period, with a 62% rise compared to the same quarter last year. Total income for this quarter and the half-year period also saw substantial growth, as reported by the company.
Data Patterns (India) Ltd has reported a substantial increase in profit after tax, amounting to Rs 49.19 crore for the July-September 2025 quarter. This represents a 62% rise over the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a statement released on Wednesday by the company.
The defence and aerospace electronics systems provider, headquartered in Chennai, saw its profit after tax for the six-month period ending September 30, 2025, rise to Rs 74.69 crore, compared to Rs 63.07 crore during the same timeframe last year.
The company's total income for the second quarter of 2025 surged to Rs 313.40 crore, up from Rs 103.06 crore in the previous year's quarter. Chairman Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan attributed the results to strong execution capabilities, despite a lower gross margin due to a low-margin strategic contract.
