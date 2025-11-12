Left Menu

Air Traffic Chaos: Call for Urgent AMSS Review at Delhi Airport

The Air Traffic Controllers' Guild has urged a probe into a significant technical failure at Delhi airport's Automatic Message Switching System, impacting over 800 flights. The guild demands a reevaluation of system upgrades at major airports to improve safety and efficiency, as well as accountability for the disruption.

  • Country:
  • India

The Air Traffic Controllers' Guild, on Wednesday, called for an urgent investigation into the recent failure of the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) at Delhi airport, which supports the vital flight planning process for air traffic control.

This technical glitch resulted in substantial delays and cancellations, affecting over 800 flights. In response, the guild emphasized the necessity for a review of system upgrades at major airports to ensure improved safety and efficiency. They raised concerns about the current capacity of automation systems to handle heavy traffic loads.

On November 8, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu instructed a thorough root-cause analysis and implementation of backup servers to enhance operations. The guild's letter also highlighted the need for more modern infrastructure and accountability for officials to prevent future disruptions.

