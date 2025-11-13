Left Menu

Flight Chaos Eased as FAA Freezes Cuts Amid Shutdown Optimism

The FAA has reduced flight cutbacks at major U.S. airports from planned higher percentages to 6% as air traffic control absences decrease. Many flights were previously canceled due to the government shutdown, but improved staffing and Senate negotiations have increased hopes of returning to normal operations soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 06:45 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 06:45 IST
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a strategic freeze on flight modifications at 40 major airports, maintaining a 6% reduction as air traffic control absences subside. This decision follows sharper cuts ordered last week during the longest U.S. government shutdown in history.

FAA data revealed a marked dip in air traffic control-related delays from 5% to just 1%, as prospects for a government reopening gained traction. With personnel now beginning to stabilize, airlines are optimistic about reducing flight cancellations further in the coming days.

The recent shutdown significantly strained the aviation sector, with prolonged staffing shortages forcing air traffic controllers into mandatory overtime without pay. As operations slowly return to normal, the Senate is set to review these impacts in an upcoming subcommittee hearing on aviation safety.

