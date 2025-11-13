Left Menu

Air Traffic Turbulence: Call for System Overhaul After Delhi Airport Glitch

The Air Traffic Controllers' Guild has pressed the civil aviation ministry to investigate a major oversight in the Automatic Message Switching System at Delhi airport, causing delays and cancellations. They advocate for system upgrades, lifecycle maintenance, and more efficient communication and navigation services at major Indian airports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 10:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Air Traffic Controllers' Guild has called on the civil aviation ministry to investigate the recent Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) failure at Delhi airport, leading to over 800 flight delays and 46 cancellations. They propose a thorough review of system upgrades at other major airports to avoid future disruptions.

The guild highlighted the necessity for evaluating the Airports Authority of India's Communication, Navigation, and Surveillance (CNS) wing's efficiency and holding accountable the officials responsible for such technical mishaps. The guild emphasizes modernizing and strengthening air navigation services to manage heavy traffic loads at India's main airports.

Additionally, they recommend adopting OEM-backed lifecycle maintenance contracts and enhancing ANS infrastructure with redundant systems. This approach aims to minimize reliance on internal ANS manpower and improve operational safety. As the world's fastest-growing aviation market, India's aviation sector needs robust, reliable systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

