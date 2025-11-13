Global Markets Brace for Post-Shutdown Economic Indicators
The global markets are poised for major updates following the end of the longest U.S. government shutdown. Key data releases, expected to influence interest rates, could include September's jobs report. Meanwhile, market movements in Asia and Australia's employment surge mark notable developments, with new earnings reports offering crucial insights.
Global markets are set for significant updates after the conclusion of the longest U.S. government shutdown, ended by President Trump during a late-night Oval Office signing ceremony. The upcoming release of September's jobs report tops the agenda, with investors hoping for insights into potential interest rate cuts.
Despite the resumption of operations, some data delays are anticipated to be permanent, particularly the employment and Consumer Price Index reports. Market movements were mixed in Asia, with Japan's Topix reaching a record high, while the yen faced pressure, prompting government vigilance.
In Australia, an unexpected rise in October employment figures challenged existing rate cut assumptions. Meanwhile, earnings from major companies like Tencent, Siemens, and others will be closely monitored, especially concerning U.S.-China technology tensions. Key influences on Thursday's markets include earnings results from significant industry players.
