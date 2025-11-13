Kyvex: India's New AI Powerhouse Aims to Rival Global Giants

In a groundbreaking development for India's artificial intelligence and startup sectors, billionaire Pearl Kapur has unveiled Kyvex, an advanced AI-powered answer engine. Positioned to challenge global platforms such as ChatGPT and Perplexity, Kyvex offers free access and is driven by its proprietary large language model.

Kyvex's backing from esteemed academics, including former IIT Directors Ramgopal Rao and P.P. Chakrabarti, underscores its foundation in cutting-edge research and innovation. Initially launched as a web-based service, plans are underway to extend Kyvex to Android, iOS, and integrated browser apps, expanding its global reach.

Founder and CEO Pearl Kapur highlights Kyvex as a significant stride in intelligent research and information discovery. The platform underscores India's leadership in AI and deep tech, emphasizing transparency and accessibility while aspiring to democratize advanced AI technology across sectors.