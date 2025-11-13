Left Menu

Kyvex: India's New AI Powerhouse Aims to Rival Global Giants

Indian billionaire Pearl Kapur launches Kyvex, a free-to-use AI answer engine designed to compete with global platforms like ChatGPT. Backed by top Indian academicians, Kyvex employs an in-house large language model, aiming to enhance research and information access globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 11:39 IST
Kyvex: India's New AI Powerhouse Aims to Rival Global Giants
Inspiring insights shared at the Kyvex event - driving innovation, collaboration, and growth in the digital era (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking development for India's artificial intelligence and startup sectors, billionaire Pearl Kapur has unveiled Kyvex, an advanced AI-powered answer engine. Positioned to challenge global platforms such as ChatGPT and Perplexity, Kyvex offers free access and is driven by its proprietary large language model.

Kyvex's backing from esteemed academics, including former IIT Directors Ramgopal Rao and P.P. Chakrabarti, underscores its foundation in cutting-edge research and innovation. Initially launched as a web-based service, plans are underway to extend Kyvex to Android, iOS, and integrated browser apps, expanding its global reach.

Founder and CEO Pearl Kapur highlights Kyvex as a significant stride in intelligent research and information discovery. The platform underscores India's leadership in AI and deep tech, emphasizing transparency and accessibility while aspiring to democratize advanced AI technology across sectors.

TRENDING

1
Peru's Amazon Oil Tensions: Spills, Indigenous Rights, and Economic Ambitions

Peru's Amazon Oil Tensions: Spills, Indigenous Rights, and Economic Ambition...

 Global
2
Historic Verdict Looms as Bangladesh's ICT Targets Sheikh Hasina

Historic Verdict Looms as Bangladesh's ICT Targets Sheikh Hasina

 Bangladesh
3
From Accused Witch to Aspiring Doctor: Faith's Journey of Resilience

From Accused Witch to Aspiring Doctor: Faith's Journey of Resilience

 Global
4
Supreme Court Defers Dharavi Project Hearing Amid Controversy

Supreme Court Defers Dharavi Project Hearing Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025