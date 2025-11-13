Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Gateway to Global Business

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has invited European countries and businesses to explore investment opportunities in the state, describing it as a gateway to global markets. Naidu emphasized the state's unrivaled ease, speed, and cost-effectiveness in business dealings and diverse sector opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 13-11-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 12:03 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Gateway to Global Business
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At a pivotal meeting of the 'Partners in Progress-India-Europe Cooperation for Sustainable Growth,' Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended an invitation to European countries and entrepreneurs to invest in the state, citing its strategic position as a gateway to the global market.

Addressing the gathering before the 30th CII Partnership Summit scheduled for November 14 and 15, Naidu highlighted Andhra Pradesh's unparalleled ease, speed, and cost-effectiveness in conducting business, underscoring the state government's commitment to fostering a conducive business environment.

Naidu proudly declared that Andhra Pradesh holds no competition in offering attractive business incentives and rapid permit approvals, with significant potential across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, education, tourism, and food processing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peru's Amazon Oil Tensions: Spills, Indigenous Rights, and Economic Ambitions

Peru's Amazon Oil Tensions: Spills, Indigenous Rights, and Economic Ambition...

 Global
2
Historic Verdict Looms as Bangladesh's ICT Targets Sheikh Hasina

Historic Verdict Looms as Bangladesh's ICT Targets Sheikh Hasina

 Bangladesh
3
From Accused Witch to Aspiring Doctor: Faith's Journey of Resilience

From Accused Witch to Aspiring Doctor: Faith's Journey of Resilience

 Global
4
Supreme Court Defers Dharavi Project Hearing Amid Controversy

Supreme Court Defers Dharavi Project Hearing Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025