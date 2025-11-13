Andhra Pradesh: Gateway to Global Business
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has invited European countries and businesses to explore investment opportunities in the state, describing it as a gateway to global markets. Naidu emphasized the state's unrivaled ease, speed, and cost-effectiveness in business dealings and diverse sector opportunities.
At a pivotal meeting of the 'Partners in Progress-India-Europe Cooperation for Sustainable Growth,' Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended an invitation to European countries and entrepreneurs to invest in the state, citing its strategic position as a gateway to the global market.
Addressing the gathering before the 30th CII Partnership Summit scheduled for November 14 and 15, Naidu highlighted Andhra Pradesh's unparalleled ease, speed, and cost-effectiveness in conducting business, underscoring the state government's commitment to fostering a conducive business environment.
Naidu proudly declared that Andhra Pradesh holds no competition in offering attractive business incentives and rapid permit approvals, with significant potential across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, education, tourism, and food processing.
