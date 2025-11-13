Left Menu

Chennai's 1 Rupee Ride Revolution: A Leap in Urban Mobility

Chennai's innovative 'Chennai One' app, launched by the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority, offers a unique 'One Rupee Ticket' campaign for buses, metro, and trains via digital payments. The initiative, spotlighting fast, cashless commuting, has garnered significant local support and registration since its rollout in September 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-11-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 13:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai's public transport landscape is set for a dramatic shift with the introduction of 'Chennai One,' a daily commute app, by the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA). The app, which merges bus, metro, and train commuting options, is offering a special 'One Rupee Ticket' campaign, allowing riders to traverse the city for just Re 1 using BHIM or Navi UPI payments.

The campaign, running from November 13, 2025, aims to promote cashless, seamless urban travel. According to I Jeyakumar, Member Secretary of CUMTA, this initiative reflects Chennai's vision for quicker, safer, and greener urban mobility. The app has already become popular, with over 5.5 lakh registered users and 8.1 lakh tickets booked in its first month.

Launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin in September, the app provides a unified platform with clean design and easy journey planning. As Chennai One transforms city transit, the Rs 1 fare offer also includes surprise cashbacks, enhancing its appeal. Its goal is to make public transport the premier choice by simplifying travel and encouraging digital payments among commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

