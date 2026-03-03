Left Menu

Global Markets Reel as Iran Conflict Escalates

Stock markets experienced a selloff, and the dollar strengthened as investors reacted to U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. This geopolitical tension has increased energy prices, challenging Asian companies and complicating the Federal Reserve's inflation control efforts. Brent crude and natural gas markets saw significant price hikes, influencing global economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 12:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ongoing conflict involving U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran has sent shockwaves through global markets, leading to a significant selloff in stocks while boosting the dollar's strength. Investors are on edge as geopolitical tensions push energy prices higher, impacting economies worldwide.

Asia-Pacific markets were notably affected, with Korea and Japan seeing substantial declines. A plunge in oil and natural gas prices is threatening to weigh down company profits and complicate inflation control efforts by the Federal Reserve.

Amid this volatility, the U.S. dollar index rose, reaching a six-week high, while the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury bond slightly increased. Meanwhile, commodities like gold and cryptocurrencies saw declines as markets navigate the uncertainty brought by the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

