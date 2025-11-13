Invest Punjab: Transforming Business Landscapes with Seamless Governance

Hyderabad, November 13: Punjab Industries & Commerce Minister, Sh. Sanjeev Arora, spearheaded an outreach initiative targeting Hyderabad's business community. The roadshow, orchestrated by Invest Punjab, sought strategic partnerships ahead of the Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit 2026 in ISB Mohali.

Minister Arora detailed Punjab's emergence as a prime business hub, attributed to business-friendly policies, transparent governance, and Prompt clearances via the FastTrack Punjab Portal. "Punjab offers an investor-friendly environment, having drawn investments worth ₹1.37 lakh crore, creating substantial employment," remarked Arora.

Bilaterals with firms like BEL and Ramky Group highlighted opportunities for deepening industry participation in sectors including electronics and infrastructure. The presence of prominent leaders at the event epitomized growing national confidence in Punjab's inclusive growth vision.

