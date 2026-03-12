The Israeli military has intensified its efforts against Iran by targeting Basij checkpoints in Tehran, controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in a bid to weaken Iran's leadership.

The Basij, a militia force often used to suppress dissent within Iran, recently saw its roadblocks in Tehran identified and targeted by an Israeli Air Force operation, based on IDF intelligence. This step is part of an effort to destabilize the government's grip amid recent protests.

Following a strike that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Israel and the United States have called for Iranian citizens to rise up. Despite celebrating Khamenei's death, organized resistance is yet to emerge as Iranian leaders hold onto power amid continued foreign attacks.