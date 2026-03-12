Tensions Escalate as Israeli Military Targets Tehran Checkpoints
The Israeli military carried out airstrikes on Basij checkpoints in Tehran, targeting the paramilitary force under Iran's Revolutionary Guards. This action is part of ongoing efforts to undermine Iran’s clerical leadership. Despite external pressure, no organized dissent is evident within Iran as its leadership remains defiant.
The Israeli military has intensified its efforts against Iran by targeting Basij checkpoints in Tehran, controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in a bid to weaken Iran's leadership.
The Basij, a militia force often used to suppress dissent within Iran, recently saw its roadblocks in Tehran identified and targeted by an Israeli Air Force operation, based on IDF intelligence. This step is part of an effort to destabilize the government's grip amid recent protests.
Following a strike that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Israel and the United States have called for Iranian citizens to rise up. Despite celebrating Khamenei's death, organized resistance is yet to emerge as Iranian leaders hold onto power amid continued foreign attacks.
