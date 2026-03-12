Chile and U.S. Unite for Critical Minerals and Rare Earths Discussion

Chile and the United States have agreed to commence discussions on critical minerals and rare earths, a significant move confirmed by Chile's foreign ministry on Thursday.

The talks, set to begin within two weeks, follow the Trump administration's initiative to decrease dependency on China for these essential resources used in electric vehicles, semiconductors, defense systems, and consumer electronics. As the world's foremost copper producer and second-largest lithium manufacturer, Chile plays a crucial role in this sector.

"I believe there is much we can do with the United States and Chile to strengthen the supply chains of these minerals," remarked U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. His statement coincided with the inauguration of Chile's right-wing President, Jose Antonio Kast. "We will discuss how we can work together," Landau added.