Poland's Abortion Landscape: Legal Numbers Rise Amid Restrictions

The Council of Europe recently reported a significant increase in legal abortions in Poland, jumping to nearly 900 in 2024 from 425 the previous year. This shift comes despite the country's near-total abortion ban established in 2021.

Following the pro-European coalition's 2023 election win, expectations arose for a relaxation of the stringent abortion laws. Despite these hopes, legislative action remains stagnant, encountering resistance from the nationalist President Karol Nawrocki who opposes liberalization.

The existing law's enforcement has been emphasized, as noted by the Council of Europe. The Polish government clarified hospitals' obligations, resulting in no recent complaints about conscience clause refusals. Nevertheless, the lack of legislative progress on safer termination laws remains a point of contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)