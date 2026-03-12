DEA Office Reopens in Dominican Republic Amid Ongoing Investigation

The United States has reopened its Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) office in the capital of the Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo, one month after its abrupt closure. The announcement was made by the U.S. embassy on Thursday, as the country grapples with a high-profile corruption investigation.

The Santo Domingo office was temporarily shut down in mid-February after allegations surfaced against a top agent accused of operating a visa fraud scheme. The closure marked a significant move in response to the allegations, which have sparked widespread scrutiny.

In a statement on social media platform X, U.S. Ambassador Leah Campos stated that thorough investigations and internal audits are being actively conducted. The reopening signifies a step forward but underscores the ongoing efforts to address issues of internal corruption.