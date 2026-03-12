Left Menu

DEA Office Reopens in Dominican Republic Amid Ongoing Investigation

The United States has reopened its DEA office in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, after a temporary closure due to a corruption investigation involving visa fraud. U.S. Ambassador Leah Campos confirmed ongoing audits and investigations into the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:39 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:39 IST
DEA Office Reopens in Dominican Republic Amid Ongoing Investigation

The United States has reopened its Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) office in the capital of the Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo, one month after its abrupt closure. The announcement was made by the U.S. embassy on Thursday, as the country grapples with a high-profile corruption investigation.

The Santo Domingo office was temporarily shut down in mid-February after allegations surfaced against a top agent accused of operating a visa fraud scheme. The closure marked a significant move in response to the allegations, which have sparked widespread scrutiny.

In a statement on social media platform X, U.S. Ambassador Leah Campos stated that thorough investigations and internal audits are being actively conducted. The reopening signifies a step forward but underscores the ongoing efforts to address issues of internal corruption.

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026