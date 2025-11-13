Cupid Ltd's Net Profit Soars in Second Quarter

Healthcare products manufacturer Cupid Ltd has announced a striking increase in its net profit, reaching Rs 24 crore for the second quarter ending September 30. The figure marks more than a doubling from the Rs 10 crore reported in the same period last year.

Boosting its total income to Rs 90 crore for this quarter, up from Rs 47 crore in the previous year's same timeframe, the company attributes this success to expanded capacity and smarter procurement strategies.

CEO Aditya Kumar Halwasiya expressed confidence in achieving a Rs 335 crore topline by FY26, and indicated that the latter half of the year is poised to witness even stronger performance. Stocks saw a 2.63% rise, trading at Rs 287.05 on the BSE.

