Left Menu

Transformative Alliance to Drive Sovereign Cloud Adoption Across East Africa

TCS, Sybyl, and iXAfrica partner to establish sovereign cloud infrastructure in East Africa, focusing on data residency and sovereignty. This collaboration aims to empower governments and enterprises with secure, locally hosted cloud systems, crucial for Africa's digital transformation and compliance with regional laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:55 IST
Transformative Alliance to Drive Sovereign Cloud Adoption Across East Africa
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (X/@TCS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Sybyl, and iXAfrica Data Centre Limited have formed a strategic alliance to accelerate the adoption of sovereign cloud infrastructure across East Africa. This collaboration seeks to empower governments, businesses, and innovators by providing them with secure, locally hosted cloud solutions that adhere to national data residency and sovereignty regulations.

The partnership harnesses the unique strengths of each company. TCS brings its expertise in sovereign cloud and global technology, Sybyl focuses on local implementation and support, and iXAfrica offers AI-ready data center facilities. Together, they aim to equip African enterprises with the tools needed to manage their data within their national borders, ensuring compliance with regional laws.

This initiative comes at a crucial time as Africa intensifies its digital transformation efforts, with data sovereignty emerging as a key concern. The developed infrastructure, hosted at iXAfrica's cutting-edge data center in Nairobi, promises to support both the public and private sectors in adhering to data protection laws while utilizing advanced cloud and AI technologies, fostering innovation and economic growth across the continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Highway: Girder Collapse Claims Life

Tragedy on the Highway: Girder Collapse Claims Life

 India
2
Microfinance Institutions Urged to Slash Interest Rates for Financial Inclusion

Microfinance Institutions Urged to Slash Interest Rates for Financial Inclus...

 India
3
Saya Group's Financial Milestone: Clearing Rs 1,500 Crore Debt

Saya Group's Financial Milestone: Clearing Rs 1,500 Crore Debt

 India
4
OpenAI Launches GPT-5.1: A Leap in Conversational AI

OpenAI Launches GPT-5.1: A Leap in Conversational AI

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025