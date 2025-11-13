Transformative Alliance to Drive Sovereign Cloud Adoption Across East Africa

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Sybyl, and iXAfrica Data Centre Limited have formed a strategic alliance to accelerate the adoption of sovereign cloud infrastructure across East Africa. This collaboration seeks to empower governments, businesses, and innovators by providing them with secure, locally hosted cloud solutions that adhere to national data residency and sovereignty regulations.

The partnership harnesses the unique strengths of each company. TCS brings its expertise in sovereign cloud and global technology, Sybyl focuses on local implementation and support, and iXAfrica offers AI-ready data center facilities. Together, they aim to equip African enterprises with the tools needed to manage their data within their national borders, ensuring compliance with regional laws.

This initiative comes at a crucial time as Africa intensifies its digital transformation efforts, with data sovereignty emerging as a key concern. The developed infrastructure, hosted at iXAfrica's cutting-edge data center in Nairobi, promises to support both the public and private sectors in adhering to data protection laws while utilizing advanced cloud and AI technologies, fostering innovation and economic growth across the continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)