Global Markets Surge as US Government Shutdown Ends

World shares mostly rose after US President Donald Trump signed a funding bill, ending the 43-day government shutdown. This led to gains in US indices and Asian markets, despite mixed performances in European markets. Advanced Micro Devices led the charge in shares on expectations of a recovery in air travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Global stock markets largely experienced gains on Thursday following the decision by US President Donald Trump to sign a government funding bill, thus concluding a record 43-day shutdown. This development allowed for increases in key US indices ahead of the federal government's reopening.

Analysts cited the resumption of federal operations as a major impetus for market optimism. Despite this, European markets showed mixed outcomes, with Germany's DAX dipping slightly and Britain's FTSE falling, while France's CAC 40 posted gains.

Notably, Advanced Micro Devices outperformed, capitalizing on the post-shutdown recovery expectations, particularly in the airline industry. Similarly, the anticipation of robust AI growth contributed to this positive trend, despite some skepticism regarding the current valuations in the tech sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

