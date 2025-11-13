Global Markets Surge as US Government Shutdown Ends

Global stock markets largely experienced gains on Thursday following the decision by US President Donald Trump to sign a government funding bill, thus concluding a record 43-day shutdown. This development allowed for increases in key US indices ahead of the federal government's reopening.

Analysts cited the resumption of federal operations as a major impetus for market optimism. Despite this, European markets showed mixed outcomes, with Germany's DAX dipping slightly and Britain's FTSE falling, while France's CAC 40 posted gains.

Notably, Advanced Micro Devices outperformed, capitalizing on the post-shutdown recovery expectations, particularly in the airline industry. Similarly, the anticipation of robust AI growth contributed to this positive trend, despite some skepticism regarding the current valuations in the tech sector.

